MR wants to move tax reform to 2026

Belgium’s Vice-Prime Minister and Minister of the Economy, David Clarinval (MR), has proposed implementing the planned 2029 tax reform as early as next year, he revealed on Saturday in interviews with Het Nieuwsblad and Gazet van Antwerpen.

The announcement comes as federal budget discussions continue this weekend. Clarinval stated that making billions of euros in savings without a broader objective is “out of the question” for the MR party.

He argued that the tax reform would boost purchasing power, stimulate consumption, generate additional VAT revenue, and create jobs. “Each additional job saves the state €30,000,” he added.

Clarinval called for €4 billion to be allocated to measures aimed at reviving the economy. He suggested lowering energy costs for high-energy-consuming businesses and further reducing employers’ social charges.

These measures, he explained, would result in higher net wages for workers and reduced gross wage costs for employers. “This creates social, economic, and budgetary benefits,” Clarinval said. “It would cost €3.9 billion but provide a strong boost to the economy.”

According to the minister, these proposals have not yet been formally ratified, but there is “more or less an agreement” on the table.

