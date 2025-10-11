Police fire shots during Brussels pursuit

Chaussée d'Anvers, Brussels. Credit: Belga/Thierry Rogge

The police arrested a driver on Saturday after a pursuit during which officers fired shots.

The incident began around 7:40 when the man was spotted driving against the flow of traffic on Kruidtuinlaan, according to the Brussels prosecutor’s office. When officers tried to stop him, he sped away.

During the chase, a roadblock was set up at the intersection of Simon Bolivarlaan and Antwerpsesteenweg. The driver reportedly drove towards the officers, prompting them to open fire on the vehicle.

The pursuit came to an end in Kwatrechtstraat. The driver, who was found to be under the influence of drugs, was arrested and detained. He is being prosecuted for attempted manslaughter. An investigation is underway to clarify the exact circumstances of the incident.

No one was injured during the pursuit. The prosecutor’s office has stated that it will not provide further details about the case.

Related News