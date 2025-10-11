Over 1,200 visitors expected at Integrated Police Jobday

a 'jobday' event is organized to recruit new police forces, Saturday 11 October 2025 in Brussels. BELGA PHOTO MAX LOHEST

The police are hosting their annual Jobday at the Géruzet barracks in Brussels on Saturday, expecting over 1,200 visitors between 10:00 and 16:00 to learn about various roles and opportunities within the police force.

The event aims to address staffing needs, as the Integrated Police recruits around 2,500 new staff annually, ranging from inspectors and security officers to specialised profiles in IT and finance, as well as civilian roles.

“The goal of this day is to introduce visitors to the many aspects of being a police inspector, security officer, and the various functions available within the Integrated Police,” said Jérémy Debergh, head of recruitment for the Federal Police.

For the first time, visitors have the chance to complete the first two stages of the selection process—cognitive and physical tests—on site. A dedicated fitness course has been set up at the barracks for this purpose. “The idea is to encourage those who might hesitate to take the test. They can say, ‘I’m here; I can do this,’” Debergh explained.

The event features information stands from all divisions, including local Brussels police zones and the Federal Police’s navigation unit. “It’s crucial to show that policing goes beyond issuing fines on the street. Police officers also work in airports, ports, courts, and justice halls—areas often unfamiliar to the public,” an organiser noted.

Jérémy Debergh emphasised that the Jobday is not only about boosting recruitment but also responding to strong public interest. “It’s sometimes intimidating to take the first step. It’s important to showcase these careers.”

Specialised information sessions will highlight roles such as laboratory experts, financial investigators, cybercrime investigators, and security officers.

