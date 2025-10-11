Cage fighter beats man to death in East Flanders

Police officer pictured around the site of a knife attack, at the Schuman metro station, in Brussels, Monday 30 January 2023. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

A 28-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday night in Berlare, East Flanders, following the violent death of a 39-year-old man, according to the East Flanders prosecutor’s office.

The incident occurred late Friday evening at a house in Overmere, a sub-municipality of Berlare. Local media, Het Laatste Nieuws, reports that the victim was beaten to death by a cage fighter heavily under the influence of alcohol, though the prosecutor’s office has not confirmed this.

The suspect, a 28-year-old man, is set to appear before an investigative judge in Dendermonde. Authorities, including the investigative judge, prosecutor’s office, and forensic lab, visited the scene overnight, and a medical examiner has been appointed. An autopsy on the victim is scheduled for Sunday.

“The suspect was known to our services and the police,” said Berlare Mayor Katja Gabriëls. “He visited someone and killed them. The investigation is ongoing, but these are horrifying acts that deeply impact Overmere.”

The suspect reportedly has an extensive criminal record and was meant to report to prison following a recent conviction. However, police and the prosecutor’s office have not confirmed this. The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation, and the suspect is yet to appear in court.

