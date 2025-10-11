Strike action continues at Clarebout Potatoes

Strike action of the personnel of the Clarebout Potatoes potato processing plant in Comines-Warneton, on Tuesday 07 October 2025. Credit: Belga / Kurt Desplenter

A strike continues at the potato processing company Clarebout Potatoes, disrupting operations across several sites, as workers demand better bonus terms amidst the company’s impending sale to US-based Simplot.

The strike, which began over a week ago, has affected all sites in West Flanders, Hainaut, and Dunkirk, France. Workers are demanding a fair bonus as Clarebout prepares for a multi-billion-euro acquisition.

The company initially proposed a €500 net bonus for all employees, which workers rejected. A revised offer of €500 net, increasing to €750 for those with ten years of service and €1,000 for those with more than 20 years, was also deemed insufficient.

Despite the ongoing strike, production has not ground to a complete halt. At its Nieuwkerke site, one of the two production lines was operational on Saturday, while at Warneton, two of the seven production lines continued running.

Clarebout Potatoes, a global leader in frozen French fries production, employs around 3,000 workers and supplies its products to various brands worldwide. Owner Jan Clarebout has stated his intention to pay the proposed bonuses despite worker dissatisfaction.

