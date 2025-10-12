Companies open doors for first Day of Social Housing

Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

The first edition of the “Day of Social Housing” is taking place today, offering tours, exhibitions, and community activities across 23 Flemish housing associations.

Visitors have the opportunity to explore social housing projects, meet residents, and learn about social renting, buying, and loan options. In addition, housing associations have organised activities for tenants and local communities, ranging from bike tours and guided visits to exhibitions and fairs.

“We want to show that social housing is about much more than affordability—it’s about sustainability, liveable neighbourhoods, and strong communities,” said Patrick Janssens, Chair of Initia Vlaanderen. “At the same time, we aim to lower barriers. The housing crisis is affecting more people, yet many are unaware they qualify for social housing. This initiative offers them new perspectives and opportunities.”

Participating housing companies span the region, from the coast to Limburg. Highlights include a visit with residents of the ‘t Klooster cohousing project in Arendonk, and a look at the construction site of the Lange Akker housing project in Zele.

In Dendermonde, Stek92 is hosting a matrimonial-themed city tour, an exhibition, and a short film screening. Similarly, Vivendo in Bruges is offering a behind-the-scenes tour of the historic De Leeuwerik apartment building. For those in the Antwerp district of Luchtbal, there are activities celebrating architectural achievements, including options for the bold without fear of heights.

A full list of activities is available at initia.vlaanderen/nieuws/dag-van-sociaal-wonen.

Related News