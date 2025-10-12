Rave party in Virton approaches 5,000 visitors

Credit: Belga/ Jill Delsaux

A rave party that began on Friday night at an industrial area in Latour, Virton, is still ongoing, with attendance estimated between 2,000 and 5,000 people, according to local authorities.

The rave is being held at former SNCB workshops, and neither the police nor the mayor has intervened due to the scale of the event and the site’s layout. “The area is filled with buildings, vehicles, and generators protected by other vehicles. To intervene would be like stirring up a hornet’s nest,” said Virton Mayor Étienne Chalon on Sunday morning.

The organisers of the event reportedly committed to packing up and restoring the site starting at 15:00 on Sunday. However, Mayor Chalon warned that the situation could evolve based on new information obtained by the police.

Despite the absence of major disturbances, police maintained a strong presence around the site overnight to prevent accidents. Several vehicles were stopped, and individuals found in possession of illegal substances were intercepted, the mayor confirmed.

In one incident, a woman was detained after refusing to comply with a police check while travelling to the rave with drugs in her car, according to the Luxembourg prosecutor’s office.

