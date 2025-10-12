PVDA leader rejects polarisation claims

PVDA - PTB chairman Raoul Hedebouw pictured during a march against social destruction and for peace, organized by the PVDA - PTB, Belgian far-left party, Sunday 27 April 2025, in Brussels. BELGA PHOTO HATIM KAGHAT

Raoul Hedebouw, leader of the PVDA, has dismissed accusations from the N-VA that his party fosters polarisation, stating that such claims are baseless.

Hedebouw responded on Sunday during a television appearance on "De Zevende Dag," saying, “If there’s anyone who polarises a lot, it’s Bart De Wever, but I would never claim he is responsible for violence in society.”

This follows remarks by N-VA chair Valerie Van Peel, who criticised the role of both far-left and far-right parties, including PVDA and Vlaams Belang, in exacerbating societal divisions. She argued that such polarisation creates dangerous situations, pointing to recent reports of a foiled attack targeting politicians.

Hedebouw accused Van Peel of exploiting the situation, insisting there was no connection between political opposition and incidents of jihadism. “I find what has happened to Bart De Wever unacceptable—this is absolutely not done,” Hedebouw said. “But what is the link between the opposition and jihadism? We engage in tough, idea-driven debates. I demand the right to radical criticism.”

Related News