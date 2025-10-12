Facilitator to review newest Brussels budget plans

MR David Leisterh pictured during a press conference about a proposal for the negotiations to form a new government for the Brussels Capital Region, organized by French-speaking liberal party MR on Wednesday 28 May 2025, in Brussels. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

The Brussels facilitator, David Leisterh (MR), has begun reviewing feedback from six parties involved in budget discussions for the city.

On Thursday, Leisterh held separate meetings with the six parties—MR, PS, Les Engagés, Groen, Open VLD, and Vooruit—to discuss next year’s budget and a multi-year plan aimed at achieving €1 billion in savings by 2029.

During these meetings, he presented a revised budget framework and asked the parties to provide detailed feedback by Sunday. Early, informal feedback has reportedly varied widely among the participants.

Last Tuesday, Leisterh announced his intention to present this new budget proposal, the third of its kind, during Thursday’s meetings. However, frustrations have been growing among some members over the lack of progress, with complaints that previous input has not been reflected in a comprehensive synthesis.

Discussions earlier this week were particularly difficult, with little headway made on investment plans for the Brussels public transport operator Stib and the regional housing company SLRB.

Leisterh has stated he will continue with phone calls and bilateral talks in the coming hours but offered no further comment on Sunday.

Related News