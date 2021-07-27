   
Belgium in Brief: Speaking De Croo
Tuesday, 27 July, 2021
    Belgium in Brief: Speaking De Croo

    Tuesday, 27 July 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Large indoor events should be possible again from autumn this year, but only if everyone is motivated to get vaccinated, according to Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

    Bravo, Alexander.

    These things you all want to happen? They will totally go ahead.

    In fact, the only reason they won’t is if you don’t get vaccinated.

    Nudge nudge, wink wink.

    We’re facing another summer of cancelled festivals, of barriers to a proper return to normality, and De Croo has handed the answer to the general public.

    It’s in their hands. You know, as long as they get vaccinated.

    And if they don’t, and the events don’t get to go ahead…

    “I think we should work towards this goal, and if everyone is motivated to get themselves vaccinated, it should be possible in the second half of the year.”

    He did say should.

    What are your thoughts? Let @johnstonjules know.

    1. 29 police reports for public indecency issued around Belgium’s nude beach this year

    The number of official police reports drawn up for public indecency in the area of Belgium’s nude beach in Bredene is rising higher than in previous years. Read more.

    2. Bruges included in the world’s most beautiful movie locations

    Credit: canva

    Thanks to its inclusion in prominent international movies such as In Bruges, the picturesque city has been named as the 39th best, sitting between Skellig Michael, Ireland (38) and Dunn’s River Falls, Jamaica (40). Read more.

    3. Indoor events possible in autumn ‘if everyone is motivated to get vaccinated’, De Croo says

    Large indoor events should be possible again from autumn this year, but only if everyone is motivated to get vaccinated, according to Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. Read more.

    4. Belgium gains another World Heritage site

    This weekend, Belgium gained two new World Heritage sites, one of which is Spa, the health resort that in the past was a popular destination for the wealthy and aristocrats. The other site lies at the polar opposite of the spectrum, as it was set up to help people in poverty. Read More.

    5. Two-thirds of car drivers find city tolls unacceptable according to Touring

    Two-thirds of drivers who participated in a survey by mobility organisation Touring said they consider an urban toll that only applies to a defined city area, such as Brussels, unacceptable. Read More.

    6. Staycation Spotlight: Moon Hugs exhibition

    Today’s spotlight is on Moon Hugs, an interactive performing arts exhibition that celebrates physical touch after over a year of social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.

    7. Lindt chocolates raises 2021 targets after Easter sales rebound

    Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Sprüngli on Tuesday raised its targets for 2021 after seeing its sales and profits recover in the first half of the year after the shock of last year’s health crisis, thanks in part to a rebound in sales at Easter. Read more.