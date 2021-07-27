Belgium in Brief: Speaking De Croo...

BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee.
Thanks to its inclusion in prominent international movies such as In Bruges, the picturesque city has been named as the 39th best, sitting between Skellig Michael, Ireland (38) and Dunn’s River Falls, Jamaica (40). Read more.
This weekend, Belgium gained two new World Heritage sites, one of which is Spa, the health resort that in the past was a popular destination for the wealthy and aristocrats. The other site lies at the polar opposite of the spectrum, as it was set up to help people in poverty. Read More.
Two-thirds of drivers who participated in a survey by mobility organisation Touring said they consider an urban toll that only applies to a defined city area, such as Brussels, unacceptable. Read More.
Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Sprüngli on Tuesday raised its targets for 2021 after seeing its sales and profits recover in the first half of the year after the shock of last year’s health crisis, thanks in part to a rebound in sales at Easter. Read more.