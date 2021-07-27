Belgium in Brief: Speaking De Croo...

Large indoor events should be possible again from autumn this year, but only if everyone is motivated to get vaccinated, according to Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

Bravo, Alexander.

These things you all want to happen? They will totally go ahead.

In fact, the only reason they won’t is if you don’t get vaccinated.

Nudge nudge, wink wink.

We’re facing another summer of cancelled festivals, of barriers to a proper return to normality, and De Croo has handed the answer to the general public.

It’s in their hands. You know, as long as they get vaccinated.

And if they don’t, and the events don’t get to go ahead…

“I think we should work towards this goal, and if everyone is motivated to get themselves vaccinated, it should be possible in the second half of the year.”

He did say should.

What are your thoughts? Let @johnstonjules know.

