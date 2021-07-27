Campaign launched to debunk fake news on change in collective regularisation policy

He added that he regrets the calls circulating on the social media platform urging people to go to the neutral zone, which the government set up to mitigate the hunger migrants’ situation when it was deteriorating, to take action.
The neutral zone situated not far from the Beguinage church in central Brussels, where some 200 of the undocumented migrants were protesting, was closed to all people but the hunger strikers last Friday after an influx of other asylum-seekers came to the location hoping that their cases would be dealt with.
In the campaign message, Mahdi stressed that all pending applications will be treated as soon as possible, and the civil society organisations and the bar associations have also been briefed so they can correctly inform people who believe they are more likely to be regularised.