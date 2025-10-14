Latest updates as Belgium is hit by national strike

Illustrative images of previous strikes in Belgium. Credit: Belga

Thousands are set to take to the streets in Brussels today as part of a national strike against several reforms by Belgium's Federal Government.

The day of action was called by trade unions ACV-CSC, FGTB-ABVV, and CGSLB-ACLVB. They are denouncing measures which impact pensions, social benefits, working conditions, job security, and salaries.

A protest is planned to take place across Brussels, starting at 10.45am. Participants will walk from the Brussels North station to the Brussels Midi station.

Several disruptions across multiple sectors were already announced ahead of the strike, including disruptions to rubbish bin collections and administrative services.

The public transport network, including tram, bus, and metro services, is set to be severely disrupted across the country. Meanwhile, no passenger flights are departing from the major airports in Brussels today.

The Brussels Times will be covering the national day of action as it unfolds. Our reporter, Aurore Spitaels, will be on the ground to cover the latest developments.

Key updates:

Two metros running in Brussels

Drivers advised to avoid parts of the capital until the afternoon

The most recent live blog updates appear highest on the page.

[08:37] - Traffic disruptions at Porte de Hal

Roads in Brussels are already experiencing traffic disruptions. Police is on the ground at Porte de Hal managing the traffic, reports The Brussels Times' Maïthé Chini.

[08:21] - 123 flights set to land at Brussels Airport

A spokesperson for the airport confirmed that 123 arriving flights will land as scheduled.

[08:12] - Small fires disrupt Brussels traffic

The Brussels fire brigade responded to small fires on and near the small Brussels ring road this morning.

Interventions took place in Place de l'Yser and Boulevard de Dixmude.

The Annie Cordy, Kruidtuin and Rogier tunnels were briefly closed.

The cause of the fires is currently unclear.

[08:04] - Prison staff to join Brussels demonstration

The staff will participate in denouncing the impact of government reforms. The news was confirmed by trade union VSOA.

"Our job is already difficult and demanding," said VSOA secretary Eddy De Smedt. "But these plans make the work even less attractive and undermine the motivation of people who work every day to ensure safety and order in our society."

[07:46] - Brussels Airlines operates two departing flights

The airline will operate a departing flight to Hamburg and to Berlin on Tuesday.

These flights include passengers who arrived in Brussels on a long-haul flight and don't need to go through security to fly to another European airport, the airline's spokesperson, Nico Cardone, told The Brussels Times.

Another 38 Brussels Airlines flights are due to arrive today at the airport in Zaventem.

[07:23] - Disruptions to ferry services

The Sint-Anna ferry in Antwerp will operate with only one vessel, instead of two, between 6.45am and 6.45pm.

Meanwhile, the ferry in Terdonk near Ghent will not be running today.

The Waterbus across the river Scheldt is operating on a limited basis until 7.30am on Wednesday. The Kallo, Liefkenshoek and Lillo stops will not be served.

[07:10] - Over half of TEC trips in Liège are cancelled

The Liège-Verviers tram and bus network is severely disrupted, with 64% of scheduled journeys cancelled.

In the province of Liège, 30 public transport lines are not running, while 114 lines are running at reduced frequency.

The BUSWAY 2 network in Liège is mostly operational, although trams are running only every 25 minutes.

The services are expected to return to normal tomorrow.

[06:14] - Only two metros running in Brussels

Shortly after 6.00am STIB confirmed that metro lines 1 and 5 are running today.

In terms of tram services, lines 4, 7, 8, 10, 82, 92, and 93 (between Stade and Parc) are running. Buses 12, 14, 36, 46, 53, 59, 71, 73, 87 (extended from Simonis to Étangs Noirs), and 95 are operating.

Passengers should expect transport to operate at reduced frequency.

All other lines are not running.

[05:56] - Put your rubbish bags out as scheduled

Despite the expected disruptions to the bin bag collections, Brussels residents should put their bin bags out as scheduled, according to the regional waste agency, Bruxelles Propreté.

Bin bags which are not collected today should be left outside, as catch-up rounds are planned following the strike.

[05:51] - Additional trains to Brussels

Twelve additional trains to Brussels will complement the regular service by the railway operator, SNCB.

While the national train service will proceed as normal today, SNCB warns that a large influx of passengers is expected at the capital due to the planned demonstration.

Eurostar services are expected to run as scheduled, according to a spokesperson for the company.

[05:41] - Drivers warned of major traffic disruptions

Local Brussels police advised drivers to avoid the capital when possible until this afternoon.

The main areas to avoid are: Brussels North station, Boulevard Roi Albert II, Boulevard du Jardin Botanique, Boulevard Pachéco, Boulevard de Berlaimont, Boulevard de l'Impératrice, Boulevard de l'Empereur, Rue des Alexiens, Rue des Bogards, Boulevard Maurice Lemonnier, Boulevard du Midi, and Gare du Midi.

Nous vous rappelons qu’il est vivement déconseillé de vous rendre à Bruxelles en voiture aujourd’hui. https://t.co/iCHQ6DHJus — PolBru (@zpz_polbru) October 14, 2025

[05:34] - No departing flights in Brussels

48,000 passengers are said to have been affected by the cancellations at Brussels Airport, according to a spokesperson. All departing flights have been cancelled, while only around half of the flights are arriving.

All flights to and from Brussels South Charleroi Airport were cancelled ahead of the strike.

[05:21] - Welcome to the live blog

Good morning from The Brussels Times newsroom!

We will be bringing you the latest updates on the national strike, with our colleague, Aurore Spitaels, covering the news on the ground.