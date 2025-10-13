Judicial system at 'breaking point' due to structural underfunding

Statue of Lady Justice. Credit: Belga

Members of Belgium's justice system urged the federal government to address the "structural underfunding" of the justice system, which is at a "breaking point," according to a statement on Monday.

Prosecutors are forced to make painful decisions daily about which offences can still be pursued, while judges must triage the most urgent cases. This situation, they argue, is incompatible with the proper functioning of a rule-of-law state.

The joint statement, issued by the College of Prosecutors General, the College of Courts and Tribunals, and the Court of Cassation, also highlighted long-standing issues within the justice system. These include a shortage of judges and judicial staff, unsafe and dilapidated buildings, sluggish digital transformation, and a growing backlog of cases.

Ultimately, it is not the justice system itself but the citizens who bear the consequences, the statement warned. Justice is often delayed, safety is no longer assured, and the rule of law is slowly being eroded.

As the federal government works to finalise its budget agreement, the justice system reminded lawmakers that they face a "fundamental choice" regarding the future of justice in Belgium.

