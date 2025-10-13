Belgium accelerates targeted cancer treatments from nuclear medicine

Belgian action plan to fight cancer with nuclear medicine. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

Belgium intends to strengthen its pioneering role in nuclear medicine by ensuring widespread access to radioligand therapy (RLT), an innovative and targeted approach to advanced and metastatic cancers.

United within the RLT4BE programme, stakeholders are simultaneously launching four projects aimed at accelerating the integration of this technology into healthcare, they announced Monday.

Radioligand therapy combines a molecule that targets cancer cells (the ligand) with a radioisotope (a radioactive substance) that selectively destroys them while preserving healthy cells. A true "guided missile," it can target tumours with great precision.

To implement this deployment, the RLT4BE plan includes investment in infrastructure, reimbursement reform, enhanced communication and training, and the creation of a national clinical research network.

Long-term vision

According to projections, the demand for RLT is expected to double by 2027. This will require the development of specialised treatment rooms, state-of-the-art imaging equipment, and production facilities.

"This requires a long-term vision," said Sarah Baatout, Deputy Director of the Nuclear Medical Applications Institute at SCK CEN, which is responsible for coordination.

"We are looking ahead ten years and taking into account a growing incidence of cancer, the arrival of new therapies, and/or earlier intervention in the care pathway," she continued. "At the same time, we are already ensuring more efficient use of treatment rooms in Belgian hospitals so that no patient or clinical trial has to wait."

On the financial front, RLT4BE is advocating for a comprehensive reform of the reimbursement system, currently considered insufficient, to ensure equitable access for all patients. A specific agreement has already been drafted and is currently being discussed with the authorities.

"Since these treatments are very expensive, we anticipate reimbursement of between €3,000 and €4,000 per treatment cycle (excluding products)," the collaborative network said.

Informing the public and training healthcare professionals are another pillar of the plan. An information page dedicated to RLT has been published on the websites of the Fondation contre le Cancer and Kom op tegen Kanker, while new training courses are being offered to healthcare providers.

"Behind every innovative therapy, there are patients hoping for better days. By ensuring that healthcare professionals and caregivers truly understand radioligand therapy, we are paving the way for eligible patients to receive the treatment they deserve," says Rebecca Lo Bue, Executive Director of the Oncidium Foundation.

Clinical trials

In this same spirit, RLT4BE is supporting the creation of a Belgian clinical trials network dedicated to RLT. This future network will bring together researchers, physicians, hospitals, companies, and patients to strengthen coordination and accelerate access to cutting-edge, personalised treatments.

Currently, RLT is available in 25 hospitals across the country. It is primarily used for prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumours, but promising results are also emerging in breast, lung, pancreatic, and brain cancers.

"Innovative therapies like RLT offer a new lease of life to patients for whom traditional treatments have failed. They not only give them extra time, but often also a significant improvement in their quality of life by relieving their pain," concluded Erik Briers, president of Europa Uomo, a patient organisation dedicated to the fight against prostate cancer.