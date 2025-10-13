73 jobs lost in Flanders as Signify plans to move department to Poland

The production site of Signify (formerly Philips) lamps factory in Turnhout. Credit: Belga/Luc Claessen

Lighting company Signify (the former lamp division of Philips) plans to consolidate all its 3D printing operations in Poland. Production of some types of lamps will be halted in Turnhout, the Christian trade union ACV Puls announced on Monday.

A total of up to 73 jobs would be lost: 55 manual workers and 18 office workers.

Signify has been struggling for some time. The company announced the loss of 2,700 jobs worldwide by 2023, and 1,000 jobs last year. At the end of last year, it was announced that approximately 70 jobs would be lost in Turnhout.

A total of around 30,000 people still work for Signify. In Turnhout, this number is approximately 235, up from more than a thousand previously.

Employees there have been facing various reductions since 2014. The demand for conventional lamps (such as incandescent and energy-saving lamps) is declining and will continue to do so in the future.