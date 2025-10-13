Adult held in connection to Boulevard du Midi shooting, minor sent to juvenile centre

Credit: Belga

A suspect has been charged and detained after gunfire broke out on the night of 7–8 October on Boulevard du Midi in Brussels, while a second, a minor, has been sent to a public youth protection institution, according to the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight, when Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police officers heard gunshots near Boulevard du Midi while on patrol.

Four people were seriously wounded, but the authorities have not provided updates on their condition.

The two suspects, aged 18 and 16, fled on a scooter following the shooting, but were intercepted after a police chase. A military-grade firearm was found in the possession of one of the youths the time of their arrest.

Maryam Benayad, spokesperson for the Public Prosecutor’s Office, stated that the 18-year-old has been charged with attempted murder, possession and illegal carrying of a prohibited firearm, as well as conspiracy to commit murder. The minor was heard by a juvenile judge and placed in a public youth protection facility.