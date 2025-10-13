Tennis: European Open's Brussels debut begins

Belgian Gilles-Arnaud Bailly pictured in action during the European Open ATP tennis tournament in Brussels, on Monday 13 October 2025. This year's edition of the tournament is taking place from 12 to 19 October 2025. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS

The European Open tennis tournament began Monday at Brussels Expo with American Marcos Giron (ATP 54) defeating Italy’s Mattia Bellucci (ATP 71) in the opening singles match.

In the doubles, Liège players David Goffin and Raphaël Collignon started their campaign against Bosnia’s Damir Dzumhur and Poland’s Piotr Matuszewski. They lost, however, by 5-7, 3-6.

Earlier in the day, the tournament was formally launched at the Atomium, highlighting top players like Belgian No. 1 Zizou Bergs (ATP 39), Czech Jiri Lehecka (ATP 17), last year’s runner-up, and Brazilian Joao Fonseca (ATP 45).

To mark the tournament’s 10th anniversary and its first edition in Brussels after nine years in Antwerp, the three players participated in a fun cake-decorating contest. Tournament director Dick Norman awarded Bergs for his creation, which he accepted with a broad smile.

Attention later shifted to Palais 12, where the final qualifying matches took place. Gilles-Arnaud Bailly (ATP 247) secured his spot in the main singles draw, joining compatriots Bergs, Collignon (ATP 90), and Goffin (ATP 105). The draw has paired Collignon and Bergs against each other in the first round, with the winner potentially facing Goffin if he gets past Argentina’s Francisco Comesana (ATP 68).

Belgium will also have a strong presence in the doubles competition, featuring teams such as Joran Vliegen and Sander Gillé, Collignon-Goffin, and Alexander Blockx alongside Tibo Colson. Bergs had been slated to play doubles as well but later withdrew.

The organisers have planned a special evening on Tuesday, showcasing singles matches involving Belgium’s top players.