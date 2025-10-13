Tens of thousands of demonstrators expected in the streets of Brussels on Tuesday

CSC General-Secretary Marie Hélène Ska during a national demonstration in the streets of Brussels on 13 February 2025. Credit: Belga / Fetu

Tens of thousands of demonstrators are expected to march through the streets of Brussels on Tuesday morning in a national protest organised by Belgium’s main trade unions against measures introduced by the federal government.

The three major unions – CSC, FGTB and CGSLB – are calling for better job security, fair pensions, and improved work conditions. Their grievances centre on pension reforms, the expansion of flexible jobs, and reduced pay for night work. Union leaders hope for a turnout comparable to the massive protest of November 2014, which saw around 100,000 participants.

Teachers from across the country are expected to join the protest as well, prompted by recent austerity measures announced by the Wallonia-Brussels Federation government. The potential impact of their participation on schools remains unclear.

Civil society groups, too

Artists and cultural workers from French- and Dutch-speaking communities will also take part, protesting a policy that limits eligibility for pension calculations to 20% of their career under their specific status.

In addition to labour unions, civil society groups will march under the banner ‘For Our Health and That of the Earth,’ advocating for sustainable, organic, and locally-produced food. Organisations such as Nature & Progrès and the Réseau des GASAP are among those participating.

The Christian Mutuality and anti-poverty networks will also join the protest, which comes just three days before the UN’s International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, held each year on 17 October. These networks have criticised government policies, claiming that they exacerbate poverty and impose long-term social costs.

Major disruptions expected

The nationwide mobilisation is expected to cause widespread disruptions. Although 12 additional trains will run to Brussels on Tuesday morning, public transport services – including Tec, Stib, and De Lijn networks – are likely to be severely affected.

Airports will also experience significant disruptions. No passenger flights will depart from Brussels Airport on Tuesday, while all flights to and from Charleroi Airport have been cancelled.

In the fiercely competitive retail sector, unions are calling for both workers and customers to participate in a “consumer strike” by abstaining from shopping.

Avoid driving into Brussels, authorities advise

Other public services may also face interruptions, with various sectors likely to see reduced operations throughout the day.

Authorities have advised against driving into Brussels, especially in areas along the protest route, which runs from Gare du Nord to Gare du Midi via major boulevards.

Protesters are set to gather at 10:00 a.m. near Gare du Nord, and the march is expected to begin around 10:45 a.m.

Speeches by union leaders and civil society representatives will precede the march.