Dutch police arrest cybercriminal wanted in Belgium

Dutch police have arrested a 22-year-old man wanted by authorities in Antwerp for computer fraud.

The man, a Dutch national, was convicted in November 2023 and sentenced to four years in prison for 23 counts of computer fraud.

He was part of a large-scale criminal organisation and disappeared after his sentencing. He had no known address in Belgium.

An international alert was issued, leading to his capture through a joint operation by police in Antwerp and the Dutch province of Limburg.

Belgium will now request his extradition from the Netherlands so that he can serve his prison sentence.