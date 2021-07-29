   
Belgium in Brief: Is Tourism Back?
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 29 July, 2021
Latest News:
Dutch-language summer camp gives Brussels children a leg...
First Belgian (35) reaches top of K2 mountain...
‘Neutral zone’ now also closed for hunger strikers...
Brussels 20km goes virtual, allowing people to run...
Vaccination campaign in Flanders grinds to a halt...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 29 July 2021
    Dutch-language summer camp gives Brussels children a leg up during the holidays
    First Belgian (35) reaches top of K2 mountain without supplementary oxygen
    ‘Neutral zone’ now also closed for hunger strikers
    Brussels 20km goes virtual, allowing people to run marathon anywhere
    Vaccination campaign in Flanders grinds to a halt
    No increased risk of blood clots after second AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine
    Belgium in Brief: Is Tourism Back?
    Dutch anti-vaxxer sues Marc Van Ranst for slander and defamation
    Floods put a damper on flax cultivation, just as the sector was taking off
    Body of one of last two people missing following floods in Belgium has been found
    Criminal investigation into flood response in Liège
    Coronavirus mortality rate in French-speaking hospitals 10% higher than in Flanders
    Covid-19: Vaccine less effective for some cancer patients
    Belgium to directly reimburse psychologist visits
    Pfizer coronavirus vaccines contribute billions of euros to Belgian exports
    Flooding claims another victim: state archives
    Over 30 hospitalisations per day on average due to coronavirus
    The Recap: Travel Rules, Noise Pollution & Breakdance
    As life restarts, humanity’s ecological footprint hits pre-Covid levels
    Scotland scraps quarantine for vaccinated EU/US travellers
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium in Brief: Is Tourism Back?

    Thursday, 29 July 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    The news that the UK will soon start allowing fully vaccinated travellers to visit with minimal fuss is a considerable step in return to normal for many people in Belgium, be they transplanted Scottish newsletter writers or just people who want a trip.

    Throughout the pandemic, mainland Europe didn’t seem quite so far off (at least to me). As things began to ease, people started to cross borders to see family and friends… hell, they even mostly followed the rules.

    But for many, the UK started to feel like an island in a way it hadn’t before.

    The fact that we can soon hop on a plane or the Eurostar and be in the post-Brexit UK might be an odd gatekeeper for tourism, but it’s undoubtedly quite a step.

    Sure, my perspective might be a little off. I’m from there, after all, but I’m really looking forward to getting on a plane, just not the multiple checks that come with it.

    So what about you? Did this news raise your spirits? Fill you with dread? Or not even register?

    It’s moronic, but I really want a pint of Irn-Bru.

    Let @johnstonjules know.

    BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee. 

    Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:



    1. These are the Covid symptoms for those already vaccinated

    As a small number of people are still getting infected with the coronavirus even after being vaccinated, the symptoms they report differ from those for non-vaccinated people. Read more.

    2. As life restarts, humanity’s ecological footprint hits pre-Covid levels

    Amazon fires, credit: WWF Brazil/Michael Dantas

    Following last year’s historic drop in humanity’s ecological footprint as a result of the people being confined to combat the coronavirus pandemic, it has once again soared to pre-Covid levels. Read more.

    3. What are the rules for travelling to Belgium from the UK?

    With the news that England will be allowing fully vaccinated travellers to enter from the EU and the US as of Monday 2 August, here’s a quick recap of the rules for those of us looking to return to Belgium now a trip to the (some of the) UK is on the cards. Read more.

    4. Coronavirus mortality rate in French-speaking hospitals 10% higher than in Flanders

    Clear regional differences have been found in the mortality rates of coronavirus patients who were hospitalised or in intensive care units in Belgium, as this figure is higher in the French-speaking areas than in Flanders. Read More.

    5. Dutch anti-vaxxer sues Marc Van Ranst for slander and defamation

    Prominent Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst has been sued for slander and defamation by the well-known Dutch anti-vaxxer Willem Engel, who has been highly critical of the coronavirus policy in the Netherlands and Belgium. Read More.

    6. Body of one of last two people missing following floods in Belgium has been found

    The body of one of the last two people missing as a result of the floods in Belgium on 14 and 15 July has been found, leaving just one woman missing. Read more.

    7. Belgium to directly reimburse psychologist visits

    From 1 September, a visit to a psychologist or remedial educationalist will be directly reimbursed by health insurance, as part of the country’s ‘mental health master plan.’ Read more.