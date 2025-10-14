Flemish reality TV star gets suspended sentence for sexual messages to 14-year-old pupil

Statue of Lady Justice. Credit: Belga

The Antwerp Criminal Court has given 'Kamp Waes' participant Youssef C. (30) from Antwerp a one-year suspended prison sentence, for sending sexually inappropriate messages to a 14-year-old girl he taught at a school in Deurne last year.

Youssef C. contacted a 14-year-old student in early June 2024, after he received a nude video of her on social media. Via Snapchat, he made sexually suggestive comments and asked her to perform sexual acts.

The girl notified her mother, who was in a relationship with Youssef C. When she confronted him about the messages, he allegedly threatened her.

The mother then informed the school, which summoned Youssef C. to the police. He confessed to having sent the sexually inappropriate messages and offered his resignation. The school filed a civil complaint on 14 June 2024.

During his interrogation, he stated that he wanted to warn the girl that the nude video was circulating. According to him, the girl asked him if the video affected him and if he enjoyed it. He also said that she made the first sexual advances, which he rejected. When she continued making sexual insinuations, he accepted. He did, however, deny threatening the mother.

The court found the threat unproven and acquitted him. For the sexually inappropriate messages, he received a one-year prison sentence and an €8,000 fine, both suspended.

Youssef C. must also pay damages: €1,000 to the school, €2,500 to the girl, and a symbolic €1 to her mother.

He must also undergo intensive counselling and comply with a restraining order against the girl.