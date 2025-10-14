Child's body found after days-long search for missing boy in northern Germany

Illustrative image of a German police car. Credit: Wikipedia Commons

The body of a child was found in northern Germany on Tuesday, after a four-day search for a missing eight-year-old boy, with police suspecting foul play.

The child disappeared last Friday in the village of Güstrow. Authorities believe it is almost certain that the body belongs to the missing boy, whose disappearance his mother had reported.

“Based on the current status of the investigation, it can be assumed that another person was involved,” police and prosecutors stated. An autopsy will confirm the identity of the body.

On Monday, some 200 officers participated in the search efforts. By Tuesday, divers were inspecting a lake on the outskirts of the town, following clues provided by sniffer dogs.

The body was ultimately located early Tuesday morning after a tip-off from a member of the public.