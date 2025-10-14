Belgian artistes prepare to go on stage in support of the fight against HIV

Twelve Belgian pop artists will perform on 29 November at La Madeleine in Brussels in a concert supporting the fight against HIV.

The event, organised by the Ex Æquo association, comes as Belgium experiences a resurgence in HIV cases, with a 13% increase in new infections in 2023.

Performers include Colt, Red Sebastian, Leon, Lay this drum, Adam La Nuit, Rokia Bamba, Morpho, Elia Rose, Achille & Tmoin, Judith Kiddo, Nana Kill, and Sing Out Brussels. The concert, named “La Nuit Positive,” is in its second edition and is sponsored by artist Mustii.

Ex Æquo aims to renew communication about HIV among young people. According to the group’s president, Pablo Sanz Moreno, “young people seem to lack basic information about HIV, which prevents them from adapting their behaviour and leaves them potentially exposed to infection risks.”

Studies reveal a widespread lack of understanding of HIV transmission and prevention, alongside persistent misconceptions about living with the virus. “Through this concert, we aim primarily to raise awareness among young people so that they continue protecting themselves during sexual activity and regularly get tested,” Sanz Moreno added.

The association also advocates for broader sexual education, starting in adolescence, and is pushing for systematic integration of Relationship, Emotional and Sexual Education into school curricula.

“We still need to break down prejudices to allow people living with HIV to live without discrimination,” Sanz Moreno emphasised. “Too many people still don’t know that someone with HIV on treatment and with an undetectable viral load cannot transmit the virus.”

Tickets are available on the website lanuitpositive.be.