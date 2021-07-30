Belgium in Brief: A Long Way From Horses

BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee.
A vast majority of people in Belgium who have already travelled said the rules around travelling were clear and that the coronavirus guidelines at their destination are easy to accept and apply. Read more.
Belgian residents who have not yet been fully vaccinated can get two free PCR tests from the government this summer, but only half of the people who requested them actually have the test taken. Read More.
The organisation responsible for threat analysis in Belgium (OCAD) has warned that right-wing extremism is gaining ground at an alarming rate and that social media is an aggregator for spreading such ideas. Read more.