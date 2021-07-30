Belgium in Brief: A Long Way From Horses

How much do you know about the history of the country you live in?

Not too much? Maybe the bad stuff? Thought so.

We grow up surrounded by the history of our own countries in school, on trips, and just as part of pop culture.

I can tell you the history of the River Clyde and shipbuilding, but my knowledge of Brussels and Belgium taps out at about 10 years in the past.

To me, this is where photos come in.

There’s something quite enjoyable about looking at weird little snapshots into a time long before you were here.

Today, as part of the ongoing photo series, we’re having a look at trams through the ages. If I’m honest, the most astounding thing was how normal they seemed.

I didn’t know much of the scenery, but I’d know those carriages anywhere from their starring role in my daily commute.

So today, I ask two questions:

Do you want to see a specific part of Belgium’s history in photographs?

Do you have a piece of weird knowledge about your home country?

Let @johnstonjules know.

