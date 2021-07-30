   
Belgium in Brief: A Long Way From Horses
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 30 July, 2021
Latest News:
Electrabel demands permit review for gas power station...
Uccle to install three bridges for safer squirrel...
In Photos: Crown Princess Elisabeth passes military training...
Diesel hits highest prices since 2018...
Belgium’s anti-racism law turns 40...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 30 July 2021
    Electrabel demands permit review for gas power station
    Uccle to install three bridges for safer squirrel crossings
    In Photos: Crown Princess Elisabeth passes military training ‘with flying colours’
    Diesel hits highest prices since 2018
    Belgium’s anti-racism law turns 40
    Belgium in Brief: A Long Way From Horses
    Batch of vaccines lost due to power outage in Ghent vaccination centre
    Free water for clean-up of flood damage for victims of disaster
    Cheat Sheet: Today’s summer plan changes
    Belgian actor arrested on suspicion of child abuse
    Chip shortage means Telenet customers must wait for new decoders
    How Belgium’s travellers view travel rules and Covid measures abroad
    About half of requested free travel tests in Belgium are never carried out
    Backlog for taking driving license exam stretches into February
    Right-wing extremists gaining ground and posing real threat in Belgium, report states
    Legislation: The lie detector is back, as reliable as ever
    In photos: Antwerp’s three-storey International Photo Festival
    Horses to Heizel: Brussels’ trams through the ages
    Jewish sites in Germany added to UNESCO’s World Heritage list
    More than 70% of all adults fully vaccinated as third phase of summer plan begins
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium in Brief: A Long Way From Horses

    Friday, 30 July 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Credit: Erfgoedbank/ collections (full credit below)

    How much do you know about the history of the country you live in?

    Not too much? Maybe the bad stuff? Thought so.

    We grow up surrounded by the history of our own countries in school, on trips, and just as part of pop culture.

    I can tell you the history of the River Clyde and shipbuilding, but my knowledge of Brussels and Belgium taps out at about 10 years in the past.

    To me, this is where photos come in.

    There’s something quite enjoyable about looking at weird little snapshots into a time long before you were here.

    Today, as part of the ongoing photo series, we’re having a look at trams through the ages. If I’m honest, the most astounding thing was how normal they seemed.

    I didn’t know much of the scenery, but I’d know those carriages anywhere from their starring role in my daily commute.

    So today, I ask two questions:

    Do you want to see a specific part of Belgium’s history in photographs? 

    Do you have a piece of weird knowledge about your home country? 

    Let @johnstonjules know.

    BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee. 

    Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:



    1. How Belgium’s travellers view rules and Covid measures abroad

    A vast majority of people in Belgium who have already travelled said the rules around travelling were clear and that the coronavirus guidelines at their destination are easy to accept and apply. Read more.

    2. Horses to Heizel: Brussels’ trams through the ages

    Credit: Erfgoedbank/ collections (full credit below)

    Trams in Brussels have come a long way from the first horse-drawn services that started carrying passengers from the Porte de Namur to the Bois de la Cambre in 1869. Have a look.

    3. Cheat Sheet: Today’s summer plan changes

    Belgium has taken another step towards the new normal with the introduction of the latest measures in the ongoing summer plan. So, here they are.

    4. Half of France turns red, Italy almost fully orange on European travel map

    Europe is turning less and less green with each update to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC)’s travel map, as almost all of Italy has turned orange on Thursday. Read More.

    5. About half of requested free travel tests in Belgium are never carried out

    Belgian residents who have not yet been fully vaccinated can get two free PCR tests from the government this summer, but only half of the people who requested them actually have the test taken. Read More.

    6. Right-wing extremists gaining ground and posing real threat in Belgium, report states

    The organisation responsible for threat analysis in Belgium (OCAD) has warned that right-wing extremism is gaining ground at an alarming rate and that social media is an aggregator for spreading such ideas. Read more.

    7. Belgian actor arrested on suspicion of child abuse

    A Belgian actor who works in children’s programmes and films was arrested last week in an investigation into suspected child abuse. Read more.