New cheaper SNCB ticket offer available from today

Credit: SNCB/NMBS

Belgian railway operator NMBS/SNCB is launching new fares for train tickets today, which they say will make train travel cheaper for "70% to 80% of passengers."

This is the biggest change to NMBS/SNCB's ticket offering in 30 years: all fares will now be calculated based on distance travelled, with a maximum fare of €20.90 for a single journey (compared to €26 currently).

Seniors (over 65), young people (up to 26), and those receiving increased benefits will receive a standard 40% discount on the price of a regular ticket.

Additionally, all passengers can also purchase the "Train+" discount card, which provides an additional 40% discount outside peak hours and on weekends. To clarify: peak hours are between 6am and 9am, and between 4pm and 6pm. The time you board the train is the determining factor.

Train+

The Train+ card (which will be issued in the passenger's name) costs €6 per month or €48 per year. For seniors, young people, and people entitled to an increased allowance, the cost is €4 per month or €32 per year. There is a launch promotion: the card is available at half price until 4 January.

The discount card also limits the maximum fare for a single journey: to €14 for adults and to €5.50 for seniors, young people, and people with an increased allowance.

Finally, there will be a new weekend fare for those aged 26-64 (30% discount), and a fare for groups of four to 14 people (with a 40% discount during off-peak hours and weekends). The price of the bicycle ticket will also be adjusted (€5 during peak hours, €3 during off-peak hours).

The existing Youth Ticket, Senior Ticket, Youth Multi, Local Multi, and Standard Multi tickets will be discontinued, as will the Ticket for Large Families. Previously purchased tickets will remain valid until their expiration date.

The Student Multi, for students living in student rooms, will remain, as will the discount for groups of 15 or more. Season tickets will also remain unchanged.

For NMBS/SNCB, revamping its ticket offerings is a key component of its ambition to increase passenger numbers by 30% by 2032.

A more in-depth overview of the new prices, and what they mean for travellers, can be found here.

