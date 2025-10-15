Belgium urged to prevent erosion of the rule of law

Prime Minister Bart De Wever arrives for a 'core cabinet' meeting gathering selected Ministers of the Federal Government, Monday 01 September 2025 in Brussels. Credit: Belga

Human rights in Belgium are under pressure and there is a worrying erosion of the rule of law, according to the Federal Institute for Human Rights (FIRM) in a new report on Wednesday.

The human rights institute has serious concerns about certain measures announced in the Federal Government's coalition agreement that affect the judiciary, among other things.

For example, the institute is "deeply concerned" about the systematic lack of shelter for asylum seekers, as well as about detention conditions and the lack of adequate care for detainees.

The right to demonstrate and freedom of expression are also reportedly under pressure; unauthorised demonstrations are prohibited or excessive conditions are imposed, making it impossible for protesters to respond to current events.

"The federal coalition agreement explicitly recognises the importance of the rule of law, which is of course very positive," said Martien Schotsmans, director of the FIRM. "But recognition alone is not enough."

Structural action

Furthermore, the institute finds the reform of the Council for Alien Law Litigation concerning. This court would become part of a new Migration Ministry, where judges would no longer be appointed for life, but for a five-year term.

According to the FIRM, these findings are not snapshots, but symptoms of a creeping erosion that demands a decisive response.

"We call on Parliament and the government to develop structural actions that strengthen the rule of law, with guarantees for an independent judiciary, effective implementation of judicial decisions, and protection of human rights," Schotsmans said. "We are happy to engage in dialogue about how we can not only protect the rule of law but also make it more resilient for the future."

Some of the FIRM's recommendations include: addressing prison overcrowding, providing more resources for the justice system, prudent enforcement of administrative procedures, and facilitating access to administrative documents.