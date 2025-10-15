Belgium in Brief: Tall tales

Credit: Belga

When you think of skyscrapers, you think of Manhattan or Chicago, Shanghai or even maybe London. Brussels? Not so much.

But maybe you should think again, because, in an article you may have missed amid all the strike coverage, a Brussels skyscraper has been named "World's best tall building" by the Council for Vertical Urbanism (no, I did not know they were a thing either) – the industry's "Oscars".

When you think of Brussels' architecture, it's a mixed bag. The haphazard randomness of "Brusselisation" post-war, or the beautiful flowing lines of the much underpublicised art nouveau building of Horta and the like. But there is a new wave of construction taking place in Brussels.

We may all complain about constant building works that seem to overwhelm this city – but some of the end products are to be celebrated for their innovation, design flair and inclusiveness. This is important – because buildings play an important role in a city's personality and its sense of being and community. How urban spaces are developed matters: they can make people feel that they have a stake in their surroundings and society, or they can encourage alienation and detachment.

So the fact that Brussels' building design is being recognised is something we should all celebrate.

