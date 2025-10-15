Up to 40% of wild bee species at risk of extinction in Belgium

Credit: Belga/ David Pintens

Between 30% and 40% of wild bee species in Belgium are threatened with extinction, according to the latest update of the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

The situation in Belgium is more critical than in Europe, where 10% of species are threatened, the University of Mons (UMons) emphasised on Wednesday.

"European threats are more prevalent and more pronounced in Belgium," said Professor Denis Michez, entomologist at UMons and lead coordinator of the European wild bee assessment.

In Belgium, approximately 15% of species have disappeared since records began, primarily due to the land consolidation of agricultural land after the Second World War.

Quick response

"Population density, urban sprawl, and agricultural monocultures are leading to massive destruction of natural habitats," he said. "This is compounded by the intensive use of pesticides and fertilisers, which damage ecosystems and weaken bee populations."

These wild insects, often unknown to the general public, are responsible for nearly 90% of the pollination of flowering plants on the continent. Only one species, the honeybee (Apis mellifera), is domesticated and widely used by humans. The other species (bumblebees, wood bees, silk bees, mason bees, etc.) are wild and irreplaceable in ecosystems.

"The good news is that biodiversity responds quickly to protective measures," Michez said. "The creation of flower-rich areas, the well-considered greening of cities, the support of organic farming, and the preservation of hedgerows and natural meadows yield tangible results within just a few years."

