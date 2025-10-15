Dismembered body found in house, police launch murder investigation

Credit: Belga

The dismembered body of a man was discovered on Sunday evening in a house in the town of Saint-Guislain, Hainaut, the Office of the Public Prosecutor in Mons reported on Wednesday.

According to the OPP, the suspect himself told the police he had "murdered and dismembered a man" in front of the house and "that one of the body parts was in the house."

The investigating judge and OPP-Mons then visited the scene with a specialised team.

On Tuesday, the investigating judge ruled that the suspect should be remanded in custody.

Several investigations are underway to clarify the exact circumstances of the incident, the Public Prosecutor's Office stated.