Belgian investment platform sells UK-based data firm for $1.8 billion

Rob Heyvaert © businessam.be

Motive Partners, the investment firm led by Belgian entrepreneur Rob Heyvaert, has announced the sale of its stake in London-based data provider With Intelligence for $1.8 billion (€1.55 billion).

The buyers include the US ratings agency S&P Global and other investors.

This sale allows Motive Partners to achieve a profit of approximately €913 million since its initial investment in With Intelligence, made in the summer of 2023.

With Intelligence specialises in delivering data to asset managers, institutional investors, and family offices, which manage wealth for high-net-worth families.

The company’s primary focus is on supporting participants in alternative investments, such as real estate, private equity, and non-bank corporate lending.

With Intelligence records an annual revenue of about €113 million.

The sale is expected to be finalised by the end of this year or early 2026.