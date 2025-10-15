SDGs: Queen Mathilde sees young people's commitment as a source of inspiration

Belgium's Queen Mathilde and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan pictured during a diplomatic meeting in Yerevan, Armenia on 15 October 2025. © BELGA PHOTO POOL BERT VAN DEN BROUCKE

The daily commitment of young people towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is a significant source of inspiration, Belgium’s Queen Mathilde said on Wednesday, at the end of her two-day working visit to Armenia as an SDG advocate.

When asked if Princess Elisabeth is also committed to these objectives, the Queen responded, “Yes, certainly,” explaining that she discusses them with her four children, who are all “very aware” of what the SDGs entail.

The 17 SDGs, adopted by the United Nations in 2015, serve as a roadmap for a better world by 2030. While achieving every goal may not be feasible, the Queen described the SDGs as “a guiding thread, a framework within which we must continue to evolve.” She emphasised the need to promote these goals wherever possible to make a difference.

During her visit to Armenia, Queen Mathilde met students, women, and children working towards a more sustainable future. “The dedication of the Armenian people really struck me,” she said, noting their determination to drive change. She said she observed this spirit consistently in all her encounters.

The Queen also noted that Armenia’s youth and broader population are only now experiencing a period of peace after years of conflict, which adds to the significance of their efforts.