Brussels mayors commit to the fight against anti-Semitism

19 Brussels mayors take the oath on 29 November 2024. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne

The 19 mayors of the Brussels/Capital Region announced on Wednesday that they have joined the “Communes Against Anti-Semitism” (CCLA) network, an initiative of the Jewish Secular Community Centre (CCLJ).

This collective step signifies a shared commitment to address the rise in anti-Semitic acts observed in recent years, according to the CCLJ.

Recent reports from Interfederal Centre for Equal Opportunities, UNIA, reveal that 277 anti-Semitic incidents were recorded in 2024, three times the annual average.

The upsurge in anti-Semitic incidents contnues

The institution opened 79 cases, which is 2.5 times higher than usual.

The trend continues to be concerning. In the first half of 2025 alone, 106 incidents were logged by antisemitisme.be, compared to 129 for the whole of 2024.

“The municipalities are closest to their residents and observe that international tensions have direct impacts within our neighbourhoods,” the Mayors’ Conference stated.

The local authorities recalled that they have concrete levers of action in areas such as education, youth programmes, prevention, culture, and police services.

A structural framework for fighting anti-Semitism at the local level

The CCLA network, established by the CCLJ, aims to provide a structural framework for combating anti-Semitism at the local level. It includes sharing legal information, promoting prevention and awareness, exchanging best practices, and conducting regular assessments.

By joining this initiative, municipalities commit to adopting a comprehensive approach to fighting anti-Semitism, sharing their experiences, and participating in an annual exchange day.

In return, the network supports them with tailored tools and highlight their efforts.