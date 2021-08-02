Belgium in Brief: Will EU Go To The UK?

“You should follow alternative advice for entry. Your NHS appointment card from vaccination centres is not designed to be used as proof of vaccination and should not be used to demonstrate your vaccine status.”
Not yet confirmed is, of course, wonderfully vague.
Is that someone hinting they know something? An expectation? Or simply nothing at all?
No idea, but we’re trying to find out.
As with every step in this process, a change of rules has brought more questions you never considered, while leaving us a little in the dark over the questions we already had.
Got a question about this (or anything else) you wish there was an answer to?
The map of Europe has changed again for travellers from Belgium, as a number of regions in France, Greece and Italy turned red this weekend, in the latest update of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). Read more.
With the news that the UK will be allowing fully vaccinated travellers to enter from the EU and the US as of Monday 2 August, here’s a quick recap of the rules for those of us looking to return to Belgium now a trip to the UK is on the cards. Here’s what we know.