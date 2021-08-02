   
Two drunk men saved from canal in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 02 August, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: Will EU Go To The...
American investment firm buys Quick burger chain...
Two drunk men saved from canal in Brussels...
Popular holiday destinations turn red again on European...
Railway unions demand ‘urgent solutions’ for safety of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 02 August 2021
    Belgium in Brief: Will EU Go To The UK?
    American investment firm buys Quick burger chain
    Two drunk men saved from canal in Brussels
    Popular holiday destinations turn red again on European travel map
    Railway unions demand ‘urgent solutions’ for safety of personnel
    Why Belgium is playing it safe
    6.5% fewer residents in nursing homes since the pandemic
    Pfizer and Moderna increase price of coronavirus vaccines in Europe
    What are the rules for travelling to Belgium from the UK?
    Belgium surpasses UK in coronavirus vaccination coverage
    Covid-19 detector could be a return to normal for businesses
    Business leaders critical of new corona bonus
    Banking sector could absorb a very severe economic crisis
    Tokyo Olympics: Belgium’s Nina Derwael wins Olympic gold
    Better weather in August? Don’t get your hopes up
    Researchers confirm Einstein theory
    European Super League: UEFA told to roll back punitive action against Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid
    Tesla to open network of superchargers to non-Tesla drivers
    Scotland: Drug deaths reach record level for seventh year running
    France hopes for 50 million tourists this summer
    View more
    Share article:

    Two drunk men saved from canal in Brussels

    Monday, 02 August 2021

    The Canal near Square Jules de Trooz. Credit: Google Street View

    Two drunk men had to be saved from a canal in Brussels by the fire brigade’s diving team around 11:00 PM on Sunday night.

    One of the two men ended up in the canal near Square Jules de Trooz, just south of Laeken, and the other man dove in to help him, resulting in them both not being able to climb back to shore by themselves, according to a spokesperson from Bruxelles-Ixelles police zone.

    “Two lifebuoys were thrown at them to keep their heads above water and one of our divers went into the water to help bring the two men on dry land via the ladder at the canal,” said Walter Derieuw, spokesperson for the Brussels Fire Brigade, on Monday morning.

    Following the incident, the men weren’t hospitalised, but they were referred to the Brussels-Ixelles police zone.

    “As the health check results of both people were good, they were allowed to leave,” the Brussels-Ixelles police zone spokesperson confirmed.

    The Brussels Times