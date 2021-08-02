Two drunk men saved from canal in Brussels...

Two drunk men had to be saved from a canal in Brussels by the fire brigade’s diving team around 11:00 PM on Sunday night.

One of the two men ended up in the canal near Square Jules de Trooz, just south of Laeken, and the other man dove in to help him, resulting in them both not being able to climb back to shore by themselves, according to a spokesperson from Bruxelles-Ixelles police zone.

“Two lifebuoys were thrown at them to keep their heads above water and one of our divers went into the water to help bring the two men on dry land via the ladder at the canal,” said Walter Derieuw, spokesperson for the Brussels Fire Brigade, on Monday morning.

Following the incident, the men weren’t hospitalised, but they were referred to the Brussels-Ixelles police zone.

“As the health check results of both people were good, they were allowed to leave,” the Brussels-Ixelles police zone spokesperson confirmed.

The Brussels Times