Belgium's ports face huge backlogs, with over 100 ships wait for help

A container ship at Antwerp Harbour. © Belga

Pilots in Belgium have suspended their strike, but ports are still dealing with significant backlogs, the Maritieme Dienstverlening en Kust (MDK – Maritime Service and Coast) agency reported on Thursday.

As of Thursday, 116 ships were waiting to be assisted, according to the MDK.

In Antwerp, 25 ships were awaiting departure, while 80 ships were queued on the North Sea to enter the port.

In Zeebrugge, one vessel was waiting to leave, and in Ghent, three were still docked. Additionally, seven ships were on the North Sea awaiting clearance to sail to Ghent.

The MDK agency emphasised that delays in ship pilotage persisted despite the suspension of strikes by pilots. This was partly because some unionised pilots have been taking their maximum rest periods.

The strike, organised by three professional associations (AvK, BvL, and OVL), began on Sunday, 5 October. It was aimed at pressuring the Flemish government to honour a June 2 agreement by resolving outstanding issues and reaching a final deal by late November.

The pilots announced on Wednesday morning that they would give the Flemish government 10 days – until 24 October – to show progress by appointing a social mediator and taking tangible steps towards resolving the dispute.