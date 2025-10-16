Defence Minister wants underground car parks to serve as bomb shelters

Minister of Defence and Foreign Trade Theo Francken pictured during the arrival of Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jets at the Florennes military airbase, Monday 13 October 2025. © BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM

Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA) wants new underground car parks to serve as bomb shelters.

Speaking to VTM Nieuws, Francken explained that repurposing underground garages would be more efficient and cost-effective than building traditional shelters.

When asked if Belgium should start constructing shelters, Francken revealed plans to introduce criteria for underground car parks so they can double as shelters.

“This is not finalised yet. I’m working on a resilience plan, and this is part of it,” he noted during the interview.

Francken also pointed out that in Eastern Europe, regulations already require new car parks to be built with dual-use purposes, allowing them to serve as shelters, hospitals, or even schools.