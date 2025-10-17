Brussels airspace not closed today after all: Defence Minister cancels drone demonstration

An airplane flying near Brussels Airport in Zaventem, Monday 13 March 2017. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA) has cancelled the plan to land a fighter jet and a drone at the military airport in Melsbroek on Friday afternoon – an operation which would have seen Brussels airspace closed for a while.

Departures and arrivals at Brussels Airport were to be temporarily suspended on Friday afternoon for a demonstration featuring a new F-35 fighter jet and a new air force drone, Belga News Agency reported on Thursday, based on several sources.

"The intention was to land a SkyGuardian drone and an F-35 at Melsbroek, but apparently the airspace has to be closed for that," Francken explained on Flemish television on Thursday evening. "So I said, if that is the case, then it is not happening."

The demonstration was supposed to be an informal air demonstration for NATO allies. The aircraft were scheduled to take off from Florennes (Namur) and land in Brussels around noon.

However, that means that air traffic control was supposed to be taken over by the military air traffic controller ATCC for about 15 minutes – essentially shutting down Brussels Airport on one of its busiest days. Now, that plan has since been scrapped.

On Flemish television, Francken clarified that he was not involved in the initiative to display the aircraft to around 50 invited guests at Melsbroek.

"When it became clear that the airspace would have to be closed for 15 minutes when the aircraft landed, I decided not to go ahead," he said. "Closing Zaventem airport for 15 minutes on Friday afternoon, the busiest day for air traffic, is not the best idea."

Criticism from Vlaams Belang

There has been considerable criticism from Flemish far-right Vlaams Belang that airspace should be closed for such a demonstration.

"At a time when the government is seeking billions in savings, it is pure madness to shut down airspace and airport operations for a prestige project," said Federal MP Annick Ponthier. "This show flight does not serve the country's security, but only the minister's ego."

The party pointed out the economic impact. "It's an insane disconnect that the country's economic engine is being crippled while our armed forces are struggling with personnel shortages, outdated equipment, and a lack of operational effectiveness."

