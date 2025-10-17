Half of Belgians have had 'non-monogamous' experiences

Monogamy is the norm in Belgium, yet nearly half have experience with "non-monogamous activities," according to a large-scale study by scientists from the University of Antwerp (UAntwerp) and the Psychiatric Centre (UPC) Duffel.

The study, which surveyed 2,691 Belgians, shows that two in three consider themselves monogamous. However, this contradicts the answers many respondents gave when asked about specific experiences.

"The results show that non-monogamous practices are relatively common, more common than generally assumed," said Professor Manuel Morrens.

"They may reflect increasing diversity in relationship structures and the fact that Belgians are more open to exploring alternative relationship formats. Monogamy as the norm can be questioned, as non-monogamous activities appear to be very mainstream," he said.

Open relationships, affairs or a fling

For example, 29% of the adults surveyed stated they had ever had an open relationship, where intimacy or sexuality was experienced outside the primary relationship with the partner's consent. Meanwhile, 32% had had a secret relationship, affair, or fling.

A total of 16% of participants reported having had non-monogamous experiences in the past year.

According to the researchers, the figures are roughly the same for men and women, although the reported frequency of non-monogamous activities is higher for men. Non-heterosexual respondents were found to be twice as likely to be involved in non-monogamous relationships on average.

The findings were published in the scientific journal Humanities and Social Sciences Communications.