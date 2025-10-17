Belgium in Brief: Fight or flight....

Credit: Belga

Good afternoon!

The "genius of the week" award goes to whichever individual decided it would be a good idea to close down Brussels' airspace on a Friday afternoon, so that some new war planes could do a little exhibition landing for excited defence types before they went off for the weekend.

It would have meant effectively stopping all flights for a period of time in and out of Brussels Airport in Zaventem, on one of its busiest days. This on a week when it has already had a huge hit in revenue and passengers have been hugely disrupted because of the national strike, when both Brussels airports were effectively closed for business.

Ultimately, it didn't happen, as you can read in our article – but it's staggering, the lack of awareness of the potential inconvenience, never mind the economic impact and pure optics of the stunt, given the current climate.

As I keep saying, perception in public life and politics is everything – and if people perceive that you are making bone-headed decisions without thinking, or worse, without caring about their everyday lives, then that's where your problems begin.

In this case, it appears that someone was acting purely on autopilot.

Have a good weekend, and I hope you caught your flight.

