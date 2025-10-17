Flanders increases maximum weight for low- and zero-emission trucks

© Belga

The Flemish government has decided to increase the maximum weight limit for low-emission and zero-emission five-axle lorries from 44 tonnes to 45 or 46 tonnes.

This decision, announced on Friday, was made in response to a proposal by Mobility Minister Annick De Ridder. According to the Nieuw-Vlaamse Alliantie (N-VA) party, it aligns with EU guidelines as well as Benelux agreements. It also addresses a request long made by the transport sector, N-VA added.

The maximum allowable mass for low-emission and zero-emission six-axle lorries was already increased a few years ago. The same adjustment is now being extended to five-axle vehicles.

Specifically, zero-emission vehicles, such as those powered by electricity or hydrogen, will see their weight allowance rise by two tonnes, while low-emission vehicles will gain an additional tonne.

“With this decision, we are giving sustainable transport operators the space they need,” said Minister De Ridder. She explained that zero-emission vehicles are often heavier due to components such as batteries, adding that the weight increase makes them more economically viable without sacrificing load capacity. “This removes an illogical barrier to investments,” she added.

Additionally, the age restriction for lorries weighing 48-50 tonnes will be lifted. Previously, such vehicles could not be older than eight years, but this clause will be replaced by safety assurances based on inspections and homologation.

The new regulation will be finalised following advice from the Council of State and is expected to take effect later this year.