Autumn weather slowly moves in to Belgium

Credit: Belga / Kristof Van Accom

After clearing local mist and patches of low cloud on Saturday, there will be a mix of sunny intervals and cumulus clouds, with higher clouds moving in from the west later in the day.

Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 10°C and 15°C, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

Sunday will turn cloudy, with a chance of rain in the west by the evening. Temperatures will range from 10°C in the High Fens to 14°C in Low and Central Belgium.

On Monday, skies will be partly cloudy with occasional showers after a rain zone moves out of the country towards Germany. Highs will reach between 13°C and 17°C, accompanied by moderate winds, which could feel stronger along the coast.

Tuesday will bring more showers and noticeable winds, although some sunny intervals may occur. Temperatures will vary between 11°C and 16°C.

