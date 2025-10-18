'Pandemics may come back': Flemish virologist warns in new book

Doctor Erika Vlieghe, head infectious diseases UZA pictured during a visit of the Prime Minister and the Health minister, to UZA Universitair Ziekenhuis Antwerpen hospital in Edegem, Antwerp, Wednesday 14 October 2020. Credit: Belga

We must prepare ourselves, both mentally and practically, for the possibility of large outbreaks and even pandemics returning to Europe, warns infectious disease specialist Erika Vlieghe in her new book, “Gepokt en gemazeld”, roughly translating to "Tried and tested".

In her book, Vlieghe explains that Europe has not prioritised “pandemic preparedness” in recent decades. Many believed such global health crises were a thing of the past until the COVID-19 pandemic struck the continent with devastating consequences.

She highlights how Europe was slow to adopt preventive measures, such as stockpiling strategic resources or embracing face masks early on. Vlieghe argues that countries must be better prepared to respond to future outbreaks and pandemics.

Although there was some focus during the pandemic on preventing future crises, interest faded as soon as the outbreak was brought under control. This, she says, leads to a recurring cycle of denial and panic.

Vlieghe acknowledges the existence of the so-called “influenza pandemic plan,” which was updated in 2009. However, she notes that it had become outdated by the time COVID-19 arrived, partly due to structural changes such as Belgium’s sixth state reform and the creation of hospital networks.

For this reason, she advocates for a comprehensive long-term plan that clearly outlines actions and responsibilities. The plan must be regularly updated, practised, and implemented. Communication during a pandemic, she adds, should also be more straightforward, clear, and accessible to the public. “A crisis shouldn’t be the first moment when we start putting our structures in order,” she writes.

On a positive note, Vlieghe highlights progress made since the COVID-19 pandemic. Oversight bodies, such as the Risk Management Group, have been strengthened, respiratory infections are now monitored weekly, and indoor ventilation has gained significant importance.

