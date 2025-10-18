Latin continues to lose popularity at secondary school in Flanders

KU Leuven students. Credit: Belga

Latin classes in Flemish secondary schools are seeing a steady decline in student numbers, with enrolments in the second and third years dropping by over 21% in the last decade, according to an analysis cited by De Tijd on Saturday.

This decrease contrasts sharply with a 10% growth in overall student numbers across the third to sixth years since the 2015-2016 school year. The decline in Latin enrolments has accelerated following the modernisation of secondary education, which began with the first year in 2021-2022.

The reform has particularly favoured courses focusing on mathematics, which have seen a 10.5% increase in enrolments, and science-focused programmes, which have grown by 13%.

The Catholic Education Network of Flanders points to broader societal trends as a key factor. “The push for more STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education has elevated the status of maths and science,” explained Bruno Vanobbergen, director of the network.

