Traffic accidents leaves one person injured in Schaerbeek

Credit: Belga/ Thierry Roge

A person was injured in a traffic accident on Saturday morning in the Brussels municipality of Schaerbeek, according to the Brussels fire brigade.

The accident occurred around 11:30 at the intersection of Voltaire Avenue and Ernest Renan Avenue. Two cars collided under circumstances that remain unclear and subsequently hit a third, parked vehicle.

“According to the emergency call, people were initially trapped, but by the time we arrived, all occupants had managed to exit the vehicles,” said fire brigade spokesperson Walter Derieuw.

One of the vehicles involved was a hybrid car, and firefighters had to deactivate its battery as a safety precaution. One person was transported to hospital for treatment.

