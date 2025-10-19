Munich airport briefly closes again after 'suspicious' activity

Munich airport. Credit: AFP

The runway at Munich Airport was temporarily closed on Saturday evening due to reports of suspicious activity.

Air traffic was halted for 30 minutes starting at 22:00, according to a police spokesperson speaking to the DPA news agency. Another brief closure followed at around 23:00.

Several individuals reported observing what they described as “suspicious activity”, though authorities have not confirmed whether drones were involved. During the temporary closure, two aircraft were diverted to other airports, as shown on the airport’s arrivals website.

Earlier in October, Munich Airport experienced consecutive nightly closures following alleged drone sightings, disrupting travel for nearly 10,000 passengers. Many were forced to spend the night on camp beds and mats in the terminals.

Similar incidents involving drone-related disruptions have occurred at other European airports in recent weeks.

