Belgian judiciary plans to demonstrate against federal government if no measures are taken

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

Magistrates across the country have given the federal government until 13 November to negotiate concrete measures to improve the functioning of the justice system, warning that they will gather in Brussels to protest on 14 November if these demands are not met.

On Friday morning, around 800 magistrates, clerks, judicial staff, lawyers, and translators assembled at the Brussels Palace of Justice to support a rare public declaration from senior judicial figures.

The gathering highlighted the unity within the judiciary as professionals rallied behind their leaders to denounce the structural underfunding of the justice system.

Present at the event were top figures, including the President of the Court of Cassation, the Presidents of the Courts of Appeal and Labour Courts, the Prosecutor General of the Court of Cassation, several General Prosecutors, and the Federal Prosecutor.

The group delivered a joint statement calling for urgent action to revitalise the justice sector. Their demands include attracting skilled professionals to judicial roles, renovating outdated court buildings, and upgrading the IT systems used by courts and tribunals.

To allow their staff to attend this significant declaration, the Brussels Court of First Instance postponed all hearings on Friday, with exceptions for emergency cases, youth court matters, and proceedings involving detained individuals.

