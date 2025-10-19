Fire brigade carries out rescue operation for man fallen into water in Ghent

The fire brigade carries out a rescue operation after a man fell into the water at the Handelsdok in Ghent, on Sunday 19 October 2025. Credit: Belga

A man fell into the water at the Handelsdok in Ghent on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services arrived promptly and managed to pull him out. He was resuscitated at the scene and transported to hospital.

Initial findings suggest this was an accident.

The area near the Handelsdok, which includes a car park marked off with concrete blocks, lacks fencing or barriers separating it from the water. It remains unclear how the man ended up in the water.

The public prosecutor confirmed on Sunday afternoon that there are no indications of suspicious circumstances.

A running event, Urban Trail Gent, was taking place at the location on Sunday, but police have confirmed that the man was not a participant.

