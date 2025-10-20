Building gutted by fire in Saint-Gilles

During the operation, firefighters found a cat on the top floor, which was safely returned to its owners. Credit : Pompiers de Bruxelles - Brussels Firefighters

A house in Saint-Gilles was gutted by fire on Sunday afternoon. While the damage is extensive, no injuries were reported, according to Brussels firefighters.

The blaze broke out at a home on Rue de la Linière, with emergency services receiving a call shortly before 5 p.m.

"The flames were visible on the second floor of a three-storey house. When we arrived, the occupants had already made it safely outside," said Brussels fire service spokesperson Walter Derieuw.

"The property was filled with smoke, and the alarms were sounding. During the operation, firefighters found a cat on the top floor, which was safely returned to its owners. The residents of the second floor were not home at the time of the fire."

"The cause appears to be accidental," Derieuw added. "Because of the fire and water damage, the home has been declared uninhabitable. Our crews had to cut through the wooden floors with a chainsaw to cool potential hotspots and prevent the fire from reigniting."

Six people living in the building have been assisted by police and local authorities.

"Thanks to the quick evacuation and the proper functioning of smoke detectors, the damage was limited to material loss. Our teams were also able to save a pet, which is always a small but welcome victory," Derieuw said.