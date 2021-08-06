Belgium in Brief: Shrimp or Cheese Croquette?...

To this day, my best-read newsletter was the one when I asked the world at large how you felt about endives.

The hate I got for saying I didn’t like them still sends a shiver down my spine and made me even surer that I am correct not to like them (I’ll see you in my mentions).

But today, we’re talking about another Belgian classic.

The Croquette.

Don’t worry, I’m not going to say I don’t like them. That’s impossible. I am, however, coming out as a firm supporter of the cheese croquette as the best of the bunch.

Don’t get me wrong, the shrimp one is good enough, but there’s something fantastic about a deep-fried cheese sauce.

I know, this is a matter of personal taste, but I’m standing by this one. I’d go even further and name bitterballen the king of croquettes. But as I’m not entirely sure if they actually count as croquettes, I’ll refrain from so bold a claim.

So, here I am stating my opinions and asking if you agree.

What’s the best croquette? And where do you get it?



Let @johnstonjules know, he skipped breakfast.

