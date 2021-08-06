   
Belgium in Brief: Shrimp or Cheese Croquette?
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 06 August, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: Shrimp or Cheese Croquette?...
Brussels vaccination bus: August dates and locations...
Olympic Games 2020: Belgium’s schedule today...
Hot air balloon crashes into trees near Charleroi...
Bpost ropes in executives to help deliver Christmas...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 06 August 2021
    Belgium in Brief: Shrimp or Cheese Croquette?
    Brussels vaccination bus: August dates and locations
    Olympic Games 2020: Belgium’s schedule today
    Hot air balloon crashes into trees near Charleroi
    Bpost ropes in executives to help deliver Christmas packages
    Organic farming on the rise in Belgium
    A Belgian first: 1.3 tonnes of cocaine on a private jet
    Bruges chef tackles a vegan version of a Belgian classic
    Abandoned Royale Belge building to get a makeover
    Covid-19: Hospital admission rise to almost 39 a day
    The Recap: Olympic Golds, Belgian Covid tensions & National Parks
    Health pass largely validated by France’s Constitutional Council
    Moderna recommends third vaccine dose before winter starts
    ‘Worst year ever’ for Belgian wine growers
    South of France, most of Spain turn dark red on European travel map
    All 18 accused in hazing death of student Sanda Dia sent for trial
    Wallonia looks to create two national parks
    Belgium’s Nafi Thiam wins Olympic gold for heptathlon again
    Pandemic pushes Brussels Airlines €143 million into the red
    Belgian Red Lions win Olympic gold medal in hockey
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium in Brief: Shrimp or Cheese Croquette?

    Friday, 06 August 2021

    To this day, my best-read newsletter was the one when I asked the world at large how you felt about endives.

    The hate I got for saying I didn’t like them still sends a shiver down my spine and made me even surer that I am correct not to like them (I’ll see you in my mentions).

    But today, we’re talking about another Belgian classic.

    The Croquette. 

    Don’t worry, I’m not going to say I don’t like them. That’s impossible.  I am, however, coming out as a firm supporter of the cheese croquette as the best of the bunch.

    Don’t get me wrong, the shrimp one is good enough, but there’s something fantastic about a deep-fried cheese sauce.

    I know, this is a matter of personal taste, but I’m standing by this one. I’d go even further and name bitterballen the king of croquettes. But as I’m not entirely sure if they actually count as croquettes, I’ll refrain from so bold a claim.

    So, here I am stating my opinions and asking if you agree.

    What’s the best croquette? And where do you get it?

    Let     @johnstonjules know, he skipped breakfast.

    BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee. 

    Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:



    1. Bruges chef tackles a vegan version of a Belgian classic

    A chef from Bruges has put her own touch to one of the country’s culinary classics with her own spin on the croquette, making the dish with vegan ingredients. Read more.

    2. Abandoned Royale Belge building to get a makeover

    Photo from the office of Pascal Smet.

    An iconic Brussels building that formerly served as the Royale Belge will be transformed into a multifunctional space that features a restaurant, hotel and sports club, according to a press release from Pascal Smet, Brussels State Secretary for Urban Planning and Heritage. Read more.

    3. A Belgian first: 1.3 tonnes of cocaine on a private jet

    In the first case of its kind in Belgium, police earlier this week discovered 1.3 tonnes of cocaine intended for trafficking to Brussels Airport by private jet. Read more.

    4. Brussels vaccination bus: August dates and locations

    The Brussels-Capital Region has announced August dates and locations for visits of the Vacci-Bus, a bus that travels to different places within the City of Brussels in order to vaccinate people against Covid-19. Read More.

    5. Hot air balloon crashes into trees near Charleroi

    A hot-air balloon carrying 16 people crashed into a tree in Loverval, south-east of Charleroi, after being blown off course. Read More.

    6. Bpost ropes in executives to help deliver Christmas packages

    The boss of postal service Bpost has found a novel way of tackling the usual end-of-year increase in parcel traffic: use their own executives to deliver packages. Read more.

    7. Organic farming on the rise in Belgium

    The number of organic farms in Belgium increased by 4.9 percent last year, resulting in 7 percent of the country’s total agricultural areas being organic. Read more.