Wet and windy week ahead as autumn takes hold

Rain. Credit : Unspalsh

Autumn weather will take firm hold across Belgium this week, with mild temperatures and intermittent showers, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM).

Monday will bring a mix of sunshine and cloud after a damp night, with showers moving across the country and becoming heavier in the afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to reach up to 17°C in the lowlands and around 12°C in the High Ardennes. Winds from the south-southwest will be moderate inland but brisk along the coast, with gusts reaching 60 km/h.

Showers will persist overnight into Tuesday, as temperatures fall to between 8°C in the High Ardennes and 13°C in Flanders. Winds will remain moderate to fairly strong, with gusts of 50–60 km/h.

Tuesday’s outlook remains changeable, with alternating sunny spells and scattered showers. Highs will range between 11°C and 16°C, accompanied by moderate south-westerly winds, again stronger along the coast.